$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 361,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,763. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

