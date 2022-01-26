$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

