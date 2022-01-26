$1.22 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 777.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

