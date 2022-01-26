$1.34 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

