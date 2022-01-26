$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Workday by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,623.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

