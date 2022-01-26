$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.