$1.55 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.35. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

