$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

