$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

SAIC stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

