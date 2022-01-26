116,305 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,244,000 after buying an additional 270,140 shares during the last quarter.

XHB traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 108,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

