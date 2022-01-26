117,582 Shares in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.82% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASYS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

