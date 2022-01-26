127,314 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

