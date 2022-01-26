$128.30 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $128.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.68 million to $155.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $435.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $578.98 million, with estimates ranging from $553.14 million to $605.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

