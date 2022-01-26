133,608 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.