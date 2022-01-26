$136.03 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $136.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $535.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $535.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $721.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $650,261. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

