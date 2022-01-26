$156.83 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce sales of $156.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $150.66 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Natixis increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCMG opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

