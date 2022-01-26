17,200 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -105.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

