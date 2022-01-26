$177.16 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will post sales of $177.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.53 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $874.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $874.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vacasa.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

VCSA opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

