180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 5.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 501,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 462,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80.
In other 180 Life Sciences news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,800 shares of company stock worth $220,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
