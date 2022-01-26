180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 5.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 501,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 462,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,800 shares of company stock worth $220,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

