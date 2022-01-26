$184.22 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $667.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $615.47 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
