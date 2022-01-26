$190.27 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $190.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.10 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.80 million to $648.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $645.43 million, with estimates ranging from $627.10 million to $661.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

