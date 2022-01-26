197,542 Shares in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

