1,986,024 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,986,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,486,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.22. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.86 and its 200-day moving average is $370.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

