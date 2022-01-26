1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Head to Head Review

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 4.03 $73.45 million $1.35 12.30 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 32.22% 11.87% 1.39% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.