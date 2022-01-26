1World Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $5,681.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

