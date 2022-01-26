$21.13 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $21.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $21.47 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.59 billion to $81.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

