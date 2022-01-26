$221.96 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce $221.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.08 million to $224.09 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $815.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.66 million to $817.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE CURO opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

