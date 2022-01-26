23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 6.6%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.70 and last traded at 4.69. 30,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,055,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ME. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 7.14 and a 200-day moving average of 8.56.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $61,861,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $12,594,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

