242,965 Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Chavant Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLAY. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAY remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

