25,070 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.