25,083 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. 12,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,812. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
