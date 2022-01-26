25,083 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. 12,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,812. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.