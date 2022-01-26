251,300 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,362,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

PANW traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $479.21. 8,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average is $480.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

