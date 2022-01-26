25,901 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,546. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

