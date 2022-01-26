$261.27 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post sales of $261.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million.

SNPO has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

