$274.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.34 million and the lowest is $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

