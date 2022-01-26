28,251 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

