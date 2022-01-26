284,835 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,835 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

