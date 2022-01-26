29,352 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

