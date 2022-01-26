29,685 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Soditic Asset Management LLP

Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000. Meta Platforms comprises 4.8% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,280,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,815,452,000 after buying an additional 441,807 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 157.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,460,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,192,703,000 after buying an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 362.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.39. 322,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $838.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

