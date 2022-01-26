$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

