$32.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $32.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.67 billion and the highest is $33.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

CNC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

