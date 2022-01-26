32,108 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

