$33.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $33.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

