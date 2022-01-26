$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.81. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

