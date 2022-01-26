$346.49 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $346.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.18 million and the lowest is $340.59 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

