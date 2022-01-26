$353.00 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $353.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the lowest is $320.33 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

