3,593 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $352.50 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $224.82 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.32 and a 200 day moving average of $329.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

