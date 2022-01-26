$37.43 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.03 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,421,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

