$37.43 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $37.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

