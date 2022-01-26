37,722 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

MGK traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,289. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.92.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.